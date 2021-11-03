Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,883,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 16.48% of Bruker worth $1,890,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

