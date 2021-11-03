BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $70.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 16274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

