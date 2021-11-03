Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.20 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.