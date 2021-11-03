Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.20 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

