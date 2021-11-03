Caas Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $468 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRDY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.