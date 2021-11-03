Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $8,517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $7,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SKYT opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

