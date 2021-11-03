Caas Capital Management LP Sells 329,553 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) by 94.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,553 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Antara Capital LP boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

