Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.