CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

