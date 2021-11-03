Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 20.60. 236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 20.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.46 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.