Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

