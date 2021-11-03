Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
