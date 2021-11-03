Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Caleres stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $948.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.64.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,706 shares of company stock worth $1,062,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Caleres by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

