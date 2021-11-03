California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

