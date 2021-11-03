California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.85 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,676 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485,959 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

