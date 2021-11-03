California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RH by 48.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $659.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.94. RH has a fifty-two week low of $346.10 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

