California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

