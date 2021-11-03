California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,477 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of RPM International worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

