Cameco (TSE:CCO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.08.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$31.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.11. The company has a market cap of C$12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$33.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

