Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.