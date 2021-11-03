Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,162 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Campbell Soup worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $17,650,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

