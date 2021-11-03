Canada Goose (GOOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canada Goose stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

