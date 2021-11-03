Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 872,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $46,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

CM stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $76.32 and a 12 month high of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

