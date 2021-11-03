Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $63.77 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 457,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $63,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of IFF opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

