Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 107,654 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,654 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $51,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

