Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 52,802 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,802 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $45,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $93.93.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

