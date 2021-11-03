Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $53,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,501,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,043,000 after buying an additional 605,750 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 215.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 124,964 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 407,904 shares worth $28,584,802. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

