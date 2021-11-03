Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 76,708 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,792,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 29,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.