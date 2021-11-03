Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of CFPZF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,947. Canfor has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

