Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,045. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 16,750 shares valued at $1,468,005. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

