Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$294.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$300.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.18.

CJT stock opened at C$179.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.90. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$199.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$187.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

