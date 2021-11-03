CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

PRTS traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $781.15 million, a PE ratio of -248.96 and a beta of 2.55. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarParts.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.68% of CarParts.com worth $49,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

