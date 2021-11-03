Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $300.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -256.66 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a 12-month low of $182.06 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,461 shares of company stock valued at $123,303,662 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carvana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.81% of Carvana worth $1,983,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.