Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 2274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

