Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,882,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

