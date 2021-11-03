Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Posts Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,748. The company has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castlight Health stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Castlight Health worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

