Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.48. 22,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

