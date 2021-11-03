Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $976,620.79 and approximately $5,241.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00222376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

CATT is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

