CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. CDK Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 2,449,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

