CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $185.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,290. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

