Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CELC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 14,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,321. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $288.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $4,661,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 60.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

