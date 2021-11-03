Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.72

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.72 and last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 24316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celsius by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 159.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 96,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

