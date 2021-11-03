CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CIG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.