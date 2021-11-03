Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 11.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 146.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 24.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.