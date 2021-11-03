Cerillion (LON:CER) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.
Cerillion stock opened at GBX 811 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.35 million and a P/E ratio of 56.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,299.36. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26.
Cerillion Company Profile
