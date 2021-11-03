Cerillion (LON:CER) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Cerillion stock opened at GBX 811 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.35 million and a P/E ratio of 56.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,299.36. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

