CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 170.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,143. CEVA has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

