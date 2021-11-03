Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.20-10.30 EPS.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $42.13 on Wednesday, reaching $389.82. 62,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.54 and its 200-day moving average is $387.43. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $224.06 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

