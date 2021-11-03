Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.21 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $48,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

LSTR opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a 200 day moving average of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

