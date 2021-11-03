Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.97 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $49,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

