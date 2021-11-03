Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,036 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $51,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $235,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $240,000.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

