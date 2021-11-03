Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 80,468 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,468 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $47,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $516,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 248.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 329,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $4,344,000.

FENY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

