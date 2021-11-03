ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. ChartEx has a total market cap of $440,199.24 and $171,929.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00086120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00074058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00101969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.48 or 0.07308906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.48 or 1.00146555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022260 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.